Coleman Day, 92

Coleman Day, of Antigo, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Aspirus Medford Hospital. He was 92 years old. He was born on March 29, 1928, in Moore, Oklahoma.

He married Flossie Day, she preceded him in death. He married Velma Krull in 1980, she preceded him in death in 2002. He married Gloria Stickney Schmelter in 2007, she preceded him in death in 2015.

Coleman served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He worked at the Brillion Iron Works for 31 years pouring iron, running the conveyor and driving the lift truck. He retired in 1989.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Antigo.

Coleman enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, hunting, fishing and gardening.

Survivors include a daughter, Marilyn of Florida; four step-daughters, Karen (Duncan) Henke of Antigo, Marilyn Prepster of Sheboygan, Gail (Richard) Schoepke of Tigerton and Sharon (Gary) Popek of Blaine, MN; three step-sons, Dave (Jennifer) Stickney of Gleason, Kenneth (Faye) Stickney of Antigo and Robert (Naomi) Stickney of Glenallen, Alaska; three step daughters-in-law, Jean Stickney of Grafton, Dorothy (Tim) Sharp of Antigo and Kathy Stickney of Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Flossa, Velma and Gloria; mother, Linnie Day; step-daughters, Ann (Dennis) Jakl and Gloria Jean Stickney; step-sons, Joseph Stickney, Jerry Stickney, Marlin Stickney and Russell Cummings; a brother, Johnny Day; a sister, Lorraine; step sons-in-law, Curt Inderdahl and Jack Prepster.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. David Karolus officiating. Visitation will be Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Brillion on Monday, October 19 at 2 p.m.