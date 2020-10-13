Culver’s of ANTIGO Partners with 2020 Police Lights of Christmas to Make a Difference

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

ANTIGO, WI (Grassroots Newswire) — Since opening the doors of the first restaurant in 1984, Culver’s® has been committed to being an active member in its local community. On 10-21-20, Culver’s of ANTIGO, located at 2105 Neva Rd will carry on that tradition by donating a portion of its sales to raise funds for 2020 Police Lights of Christmas between 10 am – 10 pm.

Join us Wednesday, October 21, at Culver’s of Antigo where we will be donating 10% of the sales for the entire day to 2020 Police Lights of Christmas program in conjunction with the Antigo Police Department. Officers from the APD will be on staff at Culver’s various times throughout the day to help promote this wonderful community program to raise money to supply the officers with gift cards to help those in need. Lights of Christmas is a community outreach to build trust and support between local PD’s and the citizens who need help.

“We’re proud to call ANTIGO home and doing our part to help just feels right,” said Rick and Cathy LeBrun. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with 2020 Police Lights of Christmas allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”

Culver’s support of 2020 Police Lights of Christmas is just part of its dedication to giving back to the community. From Culver’s founders to locally owned and operated restaurants, each franchise partner and team member understands the importance of serving those in need.

