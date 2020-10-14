Darrell A. Diestler, 79

Darrell A Diestler, longtime Antigo area resident, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was 79 years old. He was born on August 12, 1941, in the town of Wittenberg a son of Arthur and Agnes (Brunner) Diestler.

He attended school for the blind in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Newberry, Michigan.

He enjoyed doing repair work, collecting aluminum and riding ATV’s.

He previously was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Antigo and currently a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ringle.

Survivors include a sister, Rosalie Hagen, Marathon; a brother, James (Sharon) Diestler, Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his father Arthur, his mother Agnes Brandt; a brother, Douglas Diestler; a sister, Cynthia in infancy.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton.

Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.