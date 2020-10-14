Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
Darrell A. Diestler, 79

Darrell A. Diestler, 79

By Antigo Times
October 14, 2020
45
0

Darrell A Diestler, longtime Antigo area resident, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was 79 years old. He was born on August 12, 1941, in the town of Wittenberg a son of Arthur and Agnes (Brunner) Diestler.

He attended school for the blind in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Newberry, Michigan.

He enjoyed doing repair work, collecting aluminum and riding ATV’s.

He previously was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Antigo and currently a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ringle.

Survivors include a sister, Rosalie Hagen, Marathon; a brother, James (Sharon) Diestler, Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his father Arthur, his mother Agnes Brandt; a brother, Douglas Diestler; a sister, Cynthia in infancy.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton.

Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Previous Article

Community Calendar for 10/19/20 to 10/26/20

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.