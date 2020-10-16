FREE COVID-19 TESTING EVENTS BEGIN OCTOBER 20, 2020

FROM THE SHAWANO-MENOMINEE COUNTIES HEALTH DEPARTMENT

SHAWANO – Free COVID-19 community testing will be available for walk-in service beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 504 Lakeland Road, Shawano, WI 54166 (at the old Lakeland Industries building) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.This site is available to the public through a collaboration among the Wisconsin National Guard, Shawano County Emergency Management, and the Shawano Menominee Counties Health Department.

“This testing site supports the health of our community by making testing more available to those who need it while working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.” Shawano Menominee-Counties Interim Health Officer Theresa Harmala said.

No appointments are needed and testing will operate based on a first-come, first-served basis, with a total of 300 tests per day. Testing is available to anyone; however, it is recommended for those with symptoms or with a known exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals. Traffic will enter the testing site the south driveway on 504 Lakeland Rd. Please follow the signs on the day the testing site. Patients will be notified of test results by the National Guard the days following the testing event.

Dates and Times:

October 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

November 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

November 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

December 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

More information regarding online registration will be made available in thecoming days on the health department website and Facebook page.