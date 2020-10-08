George Jon Gretz Jr., 77

George J. Gretz Jr., 77 of Birnamwood, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

He was born on January 5, 1943 in Milwaukee, the son of George and Barbara (Rohar) Gretz Sr.

George was united in marriage to Julieanna Emberger. She survives.

George was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1963 to 1967.

George was a computer programmer for North Central Data Systems of Wausau until his retirement. He also bartended at the former Stagger Inn.

Survivors include his wife, Julieanna; son George and siblings, Ronald (Reba) Gretz, MaryAnne Boblin and Steven Gretz.

George was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joe and sister, Claudia.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family.