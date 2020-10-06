Governor Evers Directs the Department of Health Services to limit Indoor Public Gatherings amid COVID-19 Outbreak

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue Emergency Order #3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy as the state continues to report thousands of cases of COVID-19 each day..

The directive is effective at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and will remain in effect until Nov. 6.

It applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public such as stores, restaurants, and other businesses that allow public entry, as well as spaces with ticketed events.

Schools, child care, health care, churches, human services and government buildings are exempt.

Gov. Evers says it will help slow the spread of COVID-19 that is overwhelming hospitals all over the state.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

In addition, Wisconsin DHS on Tuesday is confirming 2,020 new cases of COVID-19.

That’s up from Monday’s 1,696 new cases.