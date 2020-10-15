he Antigo Red Robins return to Schofield Stadium vs. Mosinee Tomorrow Night at 7 p.m.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Red Robins return to Schofield Stadium vs. Mosinee tomorrow night at 7 p.m. All Antigo fans must enter the 5th ave. home bleachers gate. Mosinee fans will enter the visiting bleachers gate next to West Elementary. Please say the athlete’s name that provided the voucher at the gate. Masks will be required at all times along with social distancing. The live stream link will remain the same thanks to Antigo media productions and the wonderful job they are doing! Thank you for all your support of the Antigo Red Robins football team!