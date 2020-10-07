Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg Provides over 100 Meals to Essential Workers

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Wittenberg, WI – September, 2020- Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg partnered with a local business, Resch Lanes, to provide Wittenberg-Birnamwood area Health Care Personnel and First Responders with a 3-week lunch series of free lunches which began on September 14 from 11am – 1pm. This effort was a byproduct of the “Coins for a Cause” drive held by Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg.

The Coins for a Cause drive was held to aid the impact Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg endured during the National coin shortage. The drive was better than anticipated. With the outpouring success of the drive, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg wanted to give back to our local community members, while utilizing a local business.

“Having companies that appreciate the community they do business in and give back to those people that directly help others is what makes living in our area great. We are proud to partner with Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg to provide lunch for the essential workers in our area,” said Jason Resch, owner of Resch Lanes.

“We are honored that we are able to help our community. It is with great gratitude that we aid in this drive to help out those who help us.” Fletcher Collins, Executive Manager of Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg, reflected on the lunch series.

“Lunch on Us” was envisioned to be a three-day lunch series over a span of three weeks. Participants came from the Aspirus Clinic, Marshfield Clinic, Homme Home of Wittenberg, Wittenberg Ambulance, Wittenberg Fire Department, Wittenberg EMTs and EMRs. We were pleased to have over 100 meals provided to these essential workers who have worked non-stop through the COVID Pandemic.

As many are aware, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted small businesses in many rural communities. We at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg enjoy being able to support these businesses by not only having their business host events, but being able to positively publicize them on their efforts to give back to their communities and essential workers.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg looks forward to partner with additional local businesses to give back to our community members during the pandemic and to those who were impacted.