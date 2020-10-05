Joseph “Joe” Edelman, 78

Joseph “Joe” Edelman of White Lake passed away on October 3, 2020, at the age of 78, surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on April 22, 1942 to the late Tony and Margret (Gillis) Edelman in Antigo.

Joe graduated from Antigo High School in 1960. He then went on to serve in the US Air Force being stationed at Vandenberg Airforce Base with atlas missiles. On November 25, 1965, Joe was united in marriage to Jean Kielcheski in Antigo.

Joe owned and operated the family business of Edelman Meats.

Joe was a member of the Benevolent Order of ELKS and American Legion. He served as the village president of White Lake for 37 years. He also enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by sons; Dan (Karri) Edelman of White Lake and Tom Edelman of White Lake, daughter; Janet (Randy) Damrow of Wausau, and grandchildren; Eric Edelman, Carson Edelman, Cade Damrow, and Hendrix Damrow.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother; John and sisters; Betty and Mary.

In accordance with Joe’s wishes, there will be no public services held.