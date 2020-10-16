Lauretta Patricia (Pat) Schroeder, 98

Pat was born August 14, 1922 in Antigo, Wisconsin to James and Loretta McGrath. She was the youngest of six children. She graduated from Antigo High School in 1940 and finished secretarial training at Antigo Vocation School in 1941. Pat moved to Clintonville, WI and worked for Clintonville Transfer for four years. In 1946 she married Willis Schroeder and a year later they moved to Tillamook, Oregon with their first child. Eventually Pat’s sister Eugenia McGrath joined them. During the next seven years Pat worked at Thornton and Johnson Attorneys and had three more children. In 1954 with four children, the family moved to Monmouth, OR. Pat worked at Central High School in Independence, OR until 1969 and then for Oregon College of Education (now WOU) in Monmouth until 1987.

Willis (Bill) Schroeder died May 22, 1976. He was only 54 years old. Pat was then the hub of her family.

She lived in Monmouth until 2004 where she was active in Meals on Wheels and the Monmouth Independence Community Arts Association. During all of her time in Monmouth Pat was part of St. Patrick Catholic Church and its Altar Society in Independence. In 2004 she moved to the Towers and later to Providence Benedictine Orchard House in Mt Angel, OR.

Pat had many good friends with whom she traveled, She visited Ireland, which was the home of her ancestors, and took many trips around the US. She was a prolific painter and had an art room in her house. She could cut hair. She could decorate cakes into princesses, locomotives and Easter bunnies. She enjoyed golf and belonged to the Oak Knoll Ladies Golf Club. She was also part of many community and church events. She liked swimming and cross-country skiing.

People were drawn to Pat by her kindness and friendliness. Everywhere she went she made friends, both young and old.

Her husband and all of her sisters and brothers preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen Ronning (Bruce), Barbara Townsend (Dick), Karen Savage (Tom), and Jim Schroeder (Marie). Grandson Christopher Dunn (Brenda) and Granddaughter Erica Nelson (Steve).

Pat was fortunate to have step-grandchildren: Lucas Townsend (Ana), Matt Townsend (Yan), and Kendall Dunning (James). Combining the families she is survived by seven great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Orchard House, her doctor Dan Hyde, and the staff at Willamette Valley Hospice for their dedicated care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Western Oregon University Foundation for Scholarships, or Willamette Valley Hospice.

