Leland Tollefson Veterans of Wars Post 2653 Scholarship Opportunity

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Leland Tollefson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2653 of Antigo announces their scholarship for 2021. Post Commander James Diestler stated two scholarships will be awarded for $1000.00 each.

The qualifications for the scholarship are:

Current senior attending a high school in Langlade County, or graduate of a high school in Langlade County. The applicant must be a member of VFW Post 2653, a Gold Star Family member of Langlade County, or have a relative who is a member of VFW Post 2653 or Ladies Auxiliary 2653 (parent, grandparent, great grandparent, brother, sister, aunt or uncle, great aunt or great uncle). The applicant must submit an essay of 500 words or less titled “What does VETERAN mean to me” A letter of reference from a teacher, employer, clergy, or community leader must accompany the application. Proof of acceptance in an accredited tech school, college, or university.

Applications are available at the three Langlade County high schools or by requesting an application from VFW Post 2653 Scholarship Committee, PO Box 565, Antigo, WI 54409-0565.

Scholarship application deadline is April 15, 2021.