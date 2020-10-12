Mary L. Boyd, 96

Mary L Boyd, of White Lake, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Evergreen Terrace with her niece and roommate Lorraine “Dixie” Messer at her side. She was 96 years old. She was born on August 27, 1924, in the town of Evergreen, a daughter of Charles and Minnie (Conn) DeHart. She married David Boyd on September 10, 1942, in Waukegan, Illinois. He preceded her in death in November 1973.

She attended Wilson Grade School and received training to be a nurse’s aide at the Langlade County Technical School.

She provided home health care for 10 years.

She was a member of Four Corners Assembly of God Church and their Women’s Ministries.

Survivors include four daughters, Jenny (Tom) Solka, Pleasant Prairie, Joan Postler and special friend Art, White Lake, Bernice (Tim) Schuster, Tripoli, Carolyn (Tom) Theobald, Appleton; four sons, Alfred (Jan) Boyd, White Lake, Benny (Harriet) Boyd, White Lake, Eugene Boyd, Antigo, Leslie (Beth) Boyd, White Lake; 23 grandchildren Cheryl, Laura, William, Tod, Gina, Brian, Paul, Peter, Peggy, Patrick, Ben, Joel, Angel, Dewey, Julia, Emily, Ashley, Chelsea, Rena, Andy, David, Amanda, Ann; 51 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; special family friend, Jill Messer, Antigo.

She was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Minnie Combs, husband, a son in infancy Joe; a grandson, Jesse Boyd; five sisters, Clemence, Vernie, Carrie, Kate, Vada; four brothers, Donald, Emil Charles, and Shelvie DeHart; two half-brothers, John Lee and Dick.

Visitation will be Tuesday October 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with social distancing and masks required.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Langlade Cemetery, town of Wolf River.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Four Corners Assembly of God Church building fund.

The Boyd family extends a special thank you to the staff of Evergreen Terrace for the kind and compassionate care provided to Mary.