Micah Andrew Brewer, infant son of Michael and Kimberly Brewer, was born sleeping on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

“I’m sorry… but your baby is not compatible with life.” Those are words no parent should ever have to hear.

At the end of August we got the devastating news that our precious baby had something called Triploidy. A chromosomal problem where he has a whole extra set of chromosomes. Baby’s with triploidy are typically miscarried early on in pregnancy. Our little fighter held on for 30 weeks ❤️. Micah Andrew Brewer was born sleeping, and is a beautiful angel in heaven 🙏🏼 .

In addition to his parents, Micah is survived by his sister, Lakelyn; paternal grandparents, Gary & Bev Brewer and maternal grandparents, Scott and Denise Kulawinski. Micah is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Tim (Beth) Brewer, Jeff (Marcie Elliott) Brewer, and Kristin (Nick) Dahlke, as well as his two cousins, Aubrey and Maverick.

Micah was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Margaret & Robert Tranel and Doris & Eugene Brewer and maternal great-grandparents, Carol & Wilfred Petznick and Gayle & Chet Kulawinski.

Our little Micah touched many lives and was deeply loved. Until we meet again sweet boy. 💙