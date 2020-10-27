PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Vote. It’s An Honor And A Duty

Dear Reader,

Voting in the United States to elect representative government is an honor, a privilege, and the duty of all Americans. In the 2016 US presidential election over 250 million Americans were eligible to vote. Sadly only 55% of them voted.

In the early 1800’s only white men with property had the right to vote. Only gradually has the franchise been extended to more Americans. Around 1830, all white men were allowed to vote whether they owned property or not. In 1870 the passage of the 15th Amendment to the Constitution gave African American men the right to vote.

In 1920 American women gained voting rights with the passage of the 19th Amendment. The road to fairness by including all Americans with this right was a difficult one so that this privilege should be taken seriously.

The last presidential election in 2016 was decided by roughly 70,000 votes in a three swing states – Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It was the 13th closest election in presidential election history. Wisconsin is a swing state again this election year, so believe that your vote matters and will count. Do the right thing on November 3rd or before and exercise your patriotic duty to vote.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher