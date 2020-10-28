Antigo Times

Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

By Antigo Times
October 28, 2020
The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Thomas Robert Archer, City of Antigo and Laura Rose Robenhagen, City of Antigo

Charles Christopher Cox, City of Antigo and Heidi Ann Birchfield, City of Antigo

Wayne Daniel Cobb, City Overland Park and Karen Elizabeth Naugle, City of Overland Park

Dustin Leroy Holbrook, Village of White Lake and Melissa Marie Palmer, Village of White Lake

Tyler Douglas Alan Zinda, Town of Rolling and Cheyenne Faith Volkman, Town of Rolling

Jonathan Paul Moza, City of Antigo and Cortni Brook Beechy, City of Antigo

