Rita M. Brush, 94

Rita Brush, of Antigo, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Care Partners in Antigo under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. She was 94 years old. She was born on June 26, 1926, in Lakewood, a daughter of William and Delina (Bruso) Lacoque.

She attended grade school in Wabeno and Antigo High School.

She was married to Aaron Hull, the couple later divorced.

On July 13, 1963 she married Jack Remington. He preceded her in death February 22, 1991.

On September 27, 1995 she and Dale Brush were married. Dale preceded her in death March 26, 2009.

She worked as a cashier at A&P Grocery store, clerked at Montgomery Wards and J.C. Penny’s all in Antigo. Rita tied fly’s for Sheldon’s and worked in the plant for a total of six years.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Antigo, the Sparks-Doernenburg American Legion Post #3 – Auxiliary and the Langlade County Voiture 1204, 40 et 8 Cabane.

She enjoyed knitting and sewing.

Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Kurt) Resch, Antigo, Candace Jansen, Lake Elsinore, California; a son, Ronald (Elaine) Hull, Portage; twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, five sisters, Lorraine Steber, Florence, Annabel Carchedi, St Paul, Minnesota, Cleoria Raith, Davidson, North Carolina, Doris Ann (Anthony) Koss, Harvard, Illinois, Sandra (Donald) Lenzner, Antigo.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son Gerald Hull; two sisters, Evelyn Brandow and Joyce Schauer; four brothers, Clarence Bruso, Fredrick Lacoque, Rudolph Lacoque and Theodore Laycock.

The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Burial will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church in Hoffmann Hall.