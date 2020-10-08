Rodney Zinsmeister, 67

On Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Rodney Zinsmeister passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rodney or “Rocket” as he liked to be called, was born on Nov. 15, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Henry and Shirley (nee Knipple) Zinsmeister where he grew up before moving his family up to The Northwoods in the late 1970’s.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Shirley.

He is survived by his companion, Tammy Dye of Antigo, his four children, Vanessa (Christian) Hahn, Heather (Robbie) Zinsmeister, Beau Zinsmeister, and Hans Zinsmeister, his five grandchildren, Jasmine (Traye) Hendricks, Jared Hasch, Lauren Gardner, Sean Gardner, and Landon Zinsmeister, and one great grandson, Talon Hendricks.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Please forward any donations in lieu of flowers to The American Cancer Society.