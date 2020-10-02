The Wausau RiverWolves Announce Roster for 2020-21 Season

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

(Wausau, WI)- The Wausau RiverWolves have announced their 2020-21 roster as the fast approaching home opener is now just 8 days away. During the off season the team significantly upgraded their play making ability with two players that have local ties. Max Beste (Mosinee) and Isaac Wickersheim (Antigo) put up a combined 200 points during their high school careers. Both will look to take that success into their junior hockey careers. The roster has players from seven states including Illinois, Kentucky Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Wisconsin and three players from Canada.

The team also returns their top scorer from a year ago in forward Kasey Couture who notched 15 goals and 23 assists. The full roster is available at riverwolveshockey.com.

Head Coach Colin Bailey likes the new look of his roster for the upcoming season, which begins Friday night in Janesville. “We are only returning four players from last year so we have practically an entirely new roster. One of our goals in the off season was to increase the depth at every position and I believe that we did a great job expanding depth at each position. We have players who can put the puck in the net, along with some great defenseman to help round out our roster,” said Bailey. “With a solid core of returning veterans and a talented group of incoming players this should be a season full of excitement. We are looking forward to developing these young players into good hockey players on-ice and excellent members of the community during their time in Central Wisconsin,” Head Coach Colin Bailey stated.

Catch the RiverWolves in action at the Home Opener on Friday, October 9th at 7:10pm versus the Oregon Tradesmen from Marathon Park Ice Arena. Guarantee yourself a seat at the Home Opener by buying your tickets online today at riverwolveshockey.com. ***Availability is limited***

The RiverWolves will open their home slate on Friday, October 9th at Marathon Park Ice Arena. The RiverWolves are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit riverwolveshockey.com.