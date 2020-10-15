Thomas Edward Pool, 69

Thomas Edward Pool, formerly of Antigo, passed away on October 12, 2020 at ThedaCare in Neenah, at the age of 69.

Tom was born on August 15, 1951 in Antigo to the late Roy and Nellie (Campbell) Pool.

Tom graduated from Antigo High School. He worked as logger and millwright for Boss for the past many years.

Tom enjoyed fishing, grilling, and four wheeling. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family and was always one to make new friends. He treasured walks with his granddaughters. Tom was known for his sense of humor. His greatest treasure was his family.

Tom is survived by a son; Tony (Jackie) Pool of Neenah, sisters; Tomiena (Dale) Erlandson of Antigo, Sandra Gardner of Green Bay, and Bonnie (Roger) Passow of Minocqua, brothers; Bill (Kathy) Pool of Michigan and Jim (Kathy) Pool of Polar, sister-in-law; Sheila Pool of Kentucky, granddaughters; Isabelle, Emma, Winnie, and Willow, former wife; Wanda (Messer) Astorina and special friend Lois Daleen.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by sisters; Evelyn Mortenson and Ethel Kosinski, brothers; Roy Pool and Albert Pool, and brothers-in-law; Jack Mortenson and Edward Kosinski.

A memorial service for Tom will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Four Corners Assembly of God with Reverend Marvin Kindle officiating. A walk through visitation will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Social distancing will be practiced and mask wearing if you are able. Burial will take place in August at Polar Cemetery.

