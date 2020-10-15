Tom Spencer, 75

Tom Spencer, of Antigo, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 75 years old. He was born on April 18, 1945, in Lily, a son of Thomas and Eva (Antone) Spencer. He married Rosella Yakey on November 12, 1982, in Menominee, Michigan.

Tom served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965.

He had a long career as a truck driver. He started working with his dad logging, he worked for Distributors Limited for 13 years and owned and operated Thomas Spencer Trucking until his death.

Tom was a member of the Oneida Nation and a life member of the OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association).

He treasured his annual family trip to the Milwaukee Zoo for the 4th of July and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Rosella; four sons, Joshua Spencer, David Spencer, Bill Sable, Roger Sable; a daughter, Mary Spencer; three grandchildren; Chevy, Daisy and Raleigh; two sisters, Debra (Rob) Lindemann and Lynda Spencer; seven brothers, Doc (Rose) Spencer, Jim (Pat) Spencer, Ron (Sandy) Spencer, Dan Spencer, Bill (Becky) Spencer, Ken (Sue) Pacer and Dave (April) Bedford; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Emily Rose Spencer and Amy Spencer; brother, Lee Spencer; and sisters, Judith Spencer and Bonnie Spencer.

A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Bent Cemetery on Tuesday at 1 p.m. where Antigo Veterans will provide Military Honors.