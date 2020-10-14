William (Billy) Glen Falk II, 58

William (Billy) Glen Falk II of Lakewood, Colorado passed away October 2, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born August 30, 1962 in Marshfield, WI to William and Shirley (Moss) Falk, Sr.

He graduated from Antigo High School in 1980.

He married Stephanie Hall on June 2, 1989 at Sts Philip and James Episcopal Church in Denver, CO.

He attended Wausau Technical College to study radiology before joining the national guard. He continued training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and finished his education at Fort Buckley in Colorado.

He worked in Colorado for Denver Instrument Company, for Columbia Health as a Computer Support Specialist and for Swedish Hospital in Human Resources.

He enjoyed his family, golfing, photography and playing Dominoes. In addition to his wife Stephanie, Billy is survived by his daughter Andrea (Peanut), his parents William Shirley (Moss) Falk, 3 sisters Cheryl (Craig) Barta, Penny (Terry) Fleischman, Kim (Karl) Steinhauer and one brother Peter (Christine) Falk.

A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.