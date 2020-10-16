WisDOT: North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #29

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 28, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

October 19 to October 23: Crews plan to start shoulder work on the north side of the project at WIS 73 and work south to WIS 21. Crews will install pavement markings following shoulder work.

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. The moving closure will be in place during shoulder work.

Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: County F to Deer Ridge Road

Project ID: 6320-00-62/74

Schedule: September 8, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $1,356,521

Project description: Work will consist of removing and replacing the pavement, grading, culvert pipe maintenance and/or replacement, and pavement markings.

October 19 to October 23:

Install centerline rumble strips on WIS 73 from 1600 feet east of Branding Iron Court to 200 feet east of Mill Avenue and 200 feet east of County U to 400 feet west of County F.

Install grooved epoxy edge lines and centerline pavement marking on WIS 73 from County U to 400 feet west of County F.

Install center line pavement marking from 1600 feet east of Branding Iron Court to 200 feet east of Mill Avenue and 200 feet east of County U to 400 feet west of County F.

Reestablish section corner monuments on WIS 73 from County U to 400 feet west of County U.

Perform culvert cleaning and install culvert liners at various locations on WIS 73 from 700 feet northwest of Tower Road to 1300 feet west of 5th Avenue.

Finish milling and paving operation on WIS 73 and side roads from County U to 300 feet west of County F.

Install centerline pavement marking from County U to 300 feet west of County F.

Mill and pave the Centerline (1 foot on each side) from 200 feet east of Mill Avenue to 1600 feet east of Branding Iron Court.

Traffic Impacts: Flagging operations at various locations on the project for milling, paving, and pavement marking.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

October 19 to October 23: Crews are scheduled to begin concrete paving on Monday, October 19 beginning at the Marquette/Adams County Line in the westbound lane and continuing east to County B. Paving will take 4-5 days and is weather dependent. County G North will be gapped for access.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed on August 3. Local traffic and EMS access will be maintained minimum 10’ wide lane for the duration of the project. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to Michigan State Line

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Schedule: October 12, 2020 to November 6, 2020; May 2021-July 2021

Cost: $2,467,350

Project description: This project will be divided between two construction seasons.

During the fall of 2020: Culvert replacement and asphaltic surface patching will occur. In the spring of 2021; a mill and overlay of the pavement, shoulder work and pavement markings will be installed.

October 19 to October 23: Culvert installation on WIS 139 will continue from Fay Lake Road to Lindlespur Road. Crews are hoping to install two culverts per week (weather permitting). Restoration work for the culvert slopes is also scheduled.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts will be in use. Message boards are in place to notify motorists.

Highway: WIS 101, WIS 139

Location: WIS 101 Bridge over Popple River; WIS 139 Bridge over Pine River

Project ID: 1009-47-60 & 9110-10-61

Schedule: August 31, 2020 to October 22, 2020

Cost: $705,623

October 19 to October 23:

WIS 101: Crews will work on punch list items

Crews will work on punch list items WIS 139: Crews will work on punch list items

Traffic impacts:

WIS 101: WIS 101 was opened on the afternoon of October 15.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Project description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

October 15 to October 23: Crews will place asphalt, place base aggregate shoulders and work on topsoil application at the slopes.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue; East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge

Project ID: 6999-10-60/61

Schedule: September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020

Cost: $1,056,821

October 19 to October 23: Crews will continue milling off 2-inches of existing asphalt pavement and will follow directly behind paving a new 2-inch layer of asphalt pavement in the inside lanes, medians, and turn lanes. Crews will begin the installation of the new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 has single lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Traffic is shifted into the outside driving lanes.

All southbound lanes will be open between Jelinek Avenue and Everest Drive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

During the single lane closures, a 10-foot width restriction applies.

On Wednesday night, October 14, the eastbound and westbound WIS 29 ramps will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Message boards are installed on the ramps to provide notification of the closure times.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/bus51marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Project description: Planned work for 2020 is complete. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021. This is the last update for the year.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

October 19 to October 23: Crews will continue concrete work on and near the bridge.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will direct the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to Mid-November 2020; Spring 2021 to November 2021

Cost: $6,028,729

Length of project: 2.6 miles

Description of work: This is a resurfacing project on WIS 47. The project also includes roadway widening for bicycle lanes, new storm sewer and curb and gutter, reconstructing sidewalk and curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and a rehabilitation of the bridge deck surface over the Wolf River.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will finish construction of the new box culvert near County VV south junction under the WIS 47 southbound lanes. Crews will build temporary traffic lanes on south half of WIS 47 and switch traffic to the south half of the road. Crews will remove the remainder of the existing box culvert under WIS 47 northbound lanes and install the remainder of the new precast box culvert. Crews will pour the north inlet culvert box floor and switch stream from temporary diversion into the new box culvert.

Current traffic impacts: County VV (south junction) closed at WIS 47; detour is Go Around Road and will remain closed until mid-November. WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals between Tribal Office Loop (north) and Fairgrounds Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to October 12, 2020 and June 2021 to July 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

Work scheduled: Work will resume in spring 2021.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging for culvert pipe and asphalt patching operations.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

Oneida County

Highway: US 51

Location: Oneida Street to Manitou Park Drive, Minocqua

Project ID: 1170-19-74

Schedule: October 5, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $ 1,213,982

Project Description: Crews will mill and overlay 2-inches of hot-mix-asphalt (HMA) pavement on 4.68 miles of US 51 from Oneida Street to Manitou Park Drive in Oneida County. Additional work will include pavement marking replacement.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will work on painting and punch list items.

Traffic impacts: US 51 will be down to one lane of traffic in each direction. Access will be maintained for businesses.

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road (Between Rhinelander and Monico)

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: September 8, 2020 for 55 working days. Crews will install a polymer overlay in Spring 2021.

Cost: $344,892

Description: This project consists of removing 1.5 inches of the concrete bridge deck and replacing with new concrete and bridge approaches.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will work on paving, install pavement markings and remove traffic control.

Traffic impacts: US 8 traffic restricted to a single lane with temporary signals. Traffic will utilize the eastbound lane through the work zone. US 8 traffic will maintain a minimum 12-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: US 51

Location: South Blue Lake Road to Oneida Street

Project ID: 1170-16-61

Schedule: August 17, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Length of project: 2.5 miles

Cost: $865,849

October 19 to October 23: Crews will continue to work on punch list items. This is the last update on this project.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to single lane by flagging during punch list work.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over Hay Creek

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to November 18, 2020

October 19 to October 23: Crews will continue forming and pouring concrete on the northeast corner of the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road, from August 6, 2020 until October 23, 2020. Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Waupaca County line to County CCC

Project ID: 6251-11-70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1.8 Million

Length of project: 7.2 miles

Description of work: This project is a rehabilitation of WIS 22. Work consists of removing and replacing the asphalt surface, guardrail, storm sewer and pavement markings.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will finish paving operations from County CC to Lake Wagner Road. Crews will also begin shoulder operations and begin installing guardrail from County CC to Lake Wagner Road.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by flaggers during daylight hours.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Culvert is located between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive

Project ID: 9180-17-60

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $521,000

Project description: Crews will be removing the existing box culvert and replacing with a new box culvert in the town of Washington.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will grade the roadway base to prepare for paving. Once paving is finished, crews will work on shoulders, apply pavement marking and finish the roadway. Pending favorable weather, crews plan to open the road by Friday, October 23.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 is closed to traffic between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive. Residents and businesses will be able to access their property. A detour will be posted via WIS 117, WIS 29, and WIS 47/55.

Website: http://projects.511wi.gov/wis22-culverts/

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Length of project: 5 miles

Project description: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will be on site milling and paving at the railroad crossing, south to the Shawano Creek bridge. Crews will be applying pavement markings in the same area. Landscapers will be on site completing final landscaping restoration at various areas throughout the project.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations at various locations throughout the project. Old Keshena road is closed at WIS 47.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: August 24, 2020, estimated completion in late October 2020

Cost: $1,999,318

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Project description: Crews will be replacing culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews will also be resurfacing the WIS 70 asphalt pavement and performing other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

October 19 to October 23: Crews plan to complete paving the asphalt shoulders and placing gravel shoulders. Crews will work on centerline rumble strips, epoxy pavement markings, signs, and apply a protective coating at various snowmobile crossings.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 70 construction will continue. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging during weekday daylight hours. Traffic will be open to two lanes of traffic at all other times.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

Description: This is a resurfacing project consisting of culvert replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, concrete driveway, concrete sidewalk, milling, asphalt paving, gravel shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings.

October 19 to October 23: Crews will work on landscaping, apply snowmobile crossings and pavement markings, and install beam guard.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be directed with a single lane flagging operation at various locations throughout the work zone. Motorists should expect minor delays.

