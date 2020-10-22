WisDOT: North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #30

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 28, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

October 26 to October 30: Crews plan to complete shoulder work and start milling for the grooved wet reflective pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. The moving closure will be in place during shoulder work.

Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: County F to Deer Ridge Road

Project ID: 6320-00-62/74

Schedule: September 8, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $1,356,521

Project description: Work will consist of removing and replacing the pavement, grading, culvert pipe maintenance and/or replacement, and pavement markings.

October 26 to October 30: Crews will work on punch list items. This is the last update for this project.

Traffic Impacts: Possible shoulder closures or flagging operations to perform punch list items near roadway.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

October 26 to October 30: Crews will complete grading work. Four inches of hot mix asphalt (HMA) are scheduled for placement until spring.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed from the Marquette/Adams county line to County B. Local traffic and EMS access will be maintained minimum 10’ wide lane for the duration of the project. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to Michigan State Line

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Schedule: October 12, 2020 to November 6, 2020; May 2021-July 2021

Cost: $2,467,350

Project description: This project will be divided between two construction seasons.

During the fall of 2020: Culvert replacement and asphaltic surface patching will occur. In the spring of 2021; a mill and overlay of the pavement, shoulder work and pavement markings will be installed.

Week of October 26: Due to weather, work will resume in the spring starting with culvert installation. Three of thirteen culverts have been completed. Restoration work at culvert locations is scheduled for early in the week. Temporary pavement markings at the culvert patches will be installed when weather permits. This is the last update for the year on this project.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts will be in use.

Highway: WIS 101, WIS 139

Location: WIS 101 Bridge over Popple River; WIS 139 Bridge over Pine River

Project ID: 1009-47-60 & 9110-10-61

Schedule: August 31, 2020 to October 22, 2020

Cost: $705,623

October 26 to October 30: There is no work scheduled. This is the last update for this project.

Traffic impacts: None.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Project description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

October 26 to November 13: Crews plan to switch traffic to the new bridge on Monday, October 26. After that, crews will remove temporary barriers, asphalt, and structure. Crews will then work on removing temporary roadway and work on landscaping.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue; East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge

Project ID: 6999-10-60/61

Schedule: September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020

Cost: $1,056,821

October 26 to October 30: Crews will continue the installation of new pavement markings. Crews will complete manhole cover replacement in the northbound driving lane between Eau Claire Street and Ross Avenue and restore the pavement and curb impacted by that work.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 has single lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes. Traffic is shifted into the outside driving lanes.

All southbound lanes will be open between Jelinek Avenue and Everest Drive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

During the single lane closures, a 10-foot width restriction applies.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/bus51marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Project description: Planned work for 2020 is complete. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021. This is the last update for the year.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

October 19 to October 30: Crews will work on grading, paving bridge approaches, install beam guard, remove barrier block and install pavement markings. On Friday, October 30, crews plan to remove all traffic control and open the roadway.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will direct the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge. Crews plan to remove traffic control and open the road on Friday, October 30.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to Mid-November 2020; Spring 2021 to November 2021

Cost: $6,028,729

Length of project: 2.6 miles

Description of work: This is a resurfacing project on WIS 47. The project also includes roadway widening for bicycle lanes, new storm sewer and curb and gutter, reconstructing sidewalk and curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and a rehabilitation of the bridge deck surface over the Wolf River.

October 26 to October 30: Crews will pour the north inlet of the box culvert floor, switch the stream from temporary diversion into the new box culvert, pour curb and gutter on north half of WIS 47, pave north of WIS 47 and switch traffic to the northbound lanes and begin work on the southbound lanes.

Current traffic impacts: County VV (south junction) closed at WIS 47; detour is Go Around Road and will remain closed until mid-November. WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals between Tribal Office Loop (north) and Fairgrounds Road.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to October 12, 2020 and June 2021 to July 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

Work scheduled: Work will resume in spring 2021.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging for culvert pipe and asphalt patching operations.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road (Between Rhinelander and Monico)

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: September 8, 2020 for 55 working days. Crews will install a polymer overlay in Spring 2021.

Cost: $344,892

Description: This project consists of removing 1.5 inches of the concrete bridge deck and replacing with new concrete and bridge approaches.

October 26 to October 30: Crews will install pavement markings and remove traffic control.

Traffic impacts: US 8 traffic restricted to eastbound and westbound shoulder closure through the work zone.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over Hay Creek

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to November 18, 2020

October 26 to October 30: Crews will continue concrete work on and around the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road, from August 6, 2020 until October 23, 2020. Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Highway: WIS 86

Location: 0.7 miles west of County C to 0.8 miles west of County CC

Schedule: October 21, 2020 to November 4, 2020

Description: Instead of a culvert pipe liner, a new pipe will be drilled and pulled at this location.

October 26 to October 30: Landscaping and beam guard placement.

Traffic Impacts: Motorists will encounter shoulder closures only.

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Waupaca County line to County CCC

Project ID: 6251-11-70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1.8 Million

Length of project: 7.2 miles

Description of work: This project is a rehabilitation of WIS 22. Work consists of removing and replacing the asphalt surface, guardrail, storm sewer and pavement markings.

October 26 to October 30: Crews will finish shoulder work on WIS 22 from County CC to Lake Wagner Road and will begin installing centerline rumble strips and pavement marking.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by flaggers during daylight hours.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Culvert is located between Lakeview Drive and Oakcrest Drive

Project ID: 9180-17-60

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $521,000

Project description: Crews will be removing the existing box culvert and replacing with a new box culvert in the town of Washington.

October 26 to October 30: No work is anticipated. All work should be completed and WIS 22 should be open to traffic.

Website: http://projects.511wi.gov/wis22-culverts/

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Length of project: 5 miles

Project description: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

October 23: Crews will be applying permanent pavement markings (Shawano Creek to Old Lake Road). Landscapers will be on site completing final landscaping. This is the last update for this project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: August 24, 2020, estimated completion in late October 2020

Cost: $1,999,318

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Project description: Crews will be replacing culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews will also be resurfacing the WIS 70 asphalt pavement and performing other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

October 26 to October 30: Crews plan to complete the gravel shoulders, guardrail work, install pavement markings, move signs and install protective coating at the snowmobile crossings.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 70 construction will continue. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging during weekday daylight hours. Traffic will be open to two lanes of traffic at all other times.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 30, 2020

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

Description: This is a resurfacing project consisting of culvert replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, concrete driveway, concrete sidewalk, milling, asphalt paving, gravel shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings.

October 26 to October 30: Crews will work on final landscaping on the slopes, apply pavement markings, and work on punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be directed with a single lane flagging operation at various locations throughout the work zone. Motorists should expect minor delays.

