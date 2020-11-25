2021 State Park Admission Passes On Sale Dec. 1

Rice Lake High School foreign exchange studnet Emma Džurbanová from the Czech Republic is the winner of the 2021 Wisconsin State Park admission sticker design contest. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

Passes Available Online, At Properties Or Over The Phone

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Anyone looking for the perfect holiday gift for outdoor enthusiasts can purchase the new 2021 Wisconsin State Park admission sticker or trail pass just in time for the holidays.

The 2021 state park stickers and state trail passes go on sale Dec. 1. Get ahead of the fun and give those looking to find an adventure access to some of the most scenic areas in Wisconsin, including thousands of miles of trails, dozens of beaches and a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.

“We are excited to offer annual admission passes online this year in addition to at properties and on the phone,” said Diane Brusoe, DNR Fish, Wildlife and Parks Deputy Division Administrator. “With winter quickly approaching, visitors can get their passes easier than ever and make the most of a year of outdoor recreation fun.”

The 2021 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2021. The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers are available online, at state park facilities statewide and over the phone. State trail passes are available only at individual properties or over the phone.

Starting Dec. 1, phone customers can purchase stickers over the phone by calling the DNR at 1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week, to place their order. Customers need to order stickers and passes online or over the phone by Friday, Dec. 11, to receive them before the holidays.

More information about the Wisconsin State Park System vehicle admission sticker is available here.

High school students can enter artwork in the 2022 Wisconsin State Park Sticker Design Contest

High school students design the admission stickers, with the winning design chosen in a statewide contest. The winning 2021 admission sticker featuring a winter image for the first time that includes a cross-country skier was designed by Emma Džurbanová, a junior foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic at Rice Lake High School.

Wisconsin high school students can now submit entries for the 2022 Wisconsin state park sticker design contest. The contest will run through Friday, April 30, 2021. The contest is open to all high school age students (9th through 12th grades) attending public, private or parochial schools or home-schooled in Wisconsin. The winning design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

The design must be the artist’s original creation and cannot be copied or duplicated from previously published art, including photographs, clip art or electronic graphic images. Photographs or photo manipulations are not accepted. Contest rules, a design template and entry form are available on the DNR website.