Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Schofield

Athletes Name: Logan Thomae

Description: Logan is a captain of the football team and great student athlete. He leads the defense in pass break ups and has come up big in pivotal moments for us. On offense he is a solid blocker on the edge, and knows his assignment on every play. Logan has a high football IQ as well as in the classroom, where he excels with a cumulative GPA of 4.202. Expectations of the Athlete of the Week: Follows athletic code; All passing grades; To class on time; Follows school rules.