Antigo High School Athletes of the Week

Submitted by: Mary Ponasik

Athletes Name: Evie LeVeque, Morgan Rank, Heather Arlen & Alyssa Tincher

Evie, Morgan, Heather and Alyssa swam a fantastic 400 Free Relay at the GNC Conference Meet, just missing out on an All-Conference award. These four girls dropped their relay time from a 4:19.44 to a 4:08.28 and set a new team record in the process. It was nice to see the hard work they put in during the season pay off. Expectations of the Athlete of the Week: Follows athletic code; All passing grades; To class on time; Follows school rules.