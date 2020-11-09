Antigo Times

Antigo High School Athletes of the Week

By Antigo Times
November 9, 2020
Submitted by: Mary Ponasik

Athletes Name: Evie LeVeque, Morgan  Rank, Heather Arlen & Alyssa Tincher

Evie, Morgan, Heather and Alyssa swam a fantastic 400 Free Relay at the GNC Conference Meet, just missing out on an All-Conference award. These four girls dropped their relay time from a 4:19.44 to a 4:08.28 and set a new team record in the process. It was nice to see the hard work they put in during the season pay off.  Expectations of the Athlete of the Week:  Follows athletic code; All passing grades; To class on time;  Follows school rules.

