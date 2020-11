Antigo High School Bowling Scores from 11/15/20

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Varsity and JV had bowling meets yesterday, 11/15/20. Here are the results.

Boys Varsity:

Boys Varsity bowled Merrill Varsity at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill. Boys Varsity beat Merrill 6.5 to 2.5. Average score was 171.6

Top bowlers: Carson Kunze, Will Kubeny, Alex Knapkavage. Next meet is 12/6/20.

Girls Varsity:

Girls Varsity bowled in a dual meet at Weston Lanes in Weston. Next meet is 12/6/20.

Meet 1 vs Wittenberg/Birnamwood

Antigo Varsity girls lost to Wittenberg/Birnamwood in a roll off after tying 4-4-1. Average score was 147.3.

Top Bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck, Marnie Kubacki

Meet 2 vs Manawa Girls

Antigo Varsity girls beat Manawa 6-3. Average score was 160.6.

Top Bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Quinlan McCarthy, Marnie Kubacki, Lexy Beckingham

Boys JV 1:

Boys JV1 bowled Edgar/Athens at Edgar Lanes in Edgar. Boys JV 1 beat Edgar/Athens 6-3. Average score was 95.6.

Top Bowler: Brayden Vielbaum Next meet is 12/6/20.