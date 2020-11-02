Antigo High School Varsity/JV Bowling Scores

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo High School began their 20-21 bowling season on November 1st.

Boys and Girls Varsity bowled at North Star Lanes in Antigo. Boys JV bowled at Whitetail Lanes in Amherst.

Boys Varsity lost to Amherst Boys Varsity 3-6. Average Pins bowled per game was 203.6. Top Bowlers: Will Kubeny, Riley Guenthner, Austin Schedlbauer, Jack Steger, Carson Kunze. Next meet is 11/15/20.

Girls Varsity lost to DC Everest Varsity Girls 4-5 in a non-conference meet. Average pins bowled per game was 155.4. Top Bowlers: Quinlan McCarthy, Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck. Next meet is 11/15/20 at Coral Lanes.