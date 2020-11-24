Antigo Optimist Club Announces 2020 Award Recipients and 2021 Board

FROM THE ANTIGO OPTIMIST CLUB

The Antigo Optimist Club recently announced its 2020 award recipients. Club president Roger Fuller selected outgoing board member and treasurer, Jean Adams for the President’s award. “As the president, I award the President’s award to the member who has been a valuable member to our club over the years. Someone who has made a difference in our club. Thank you for your many years of service as our treasurer and your many great contributions over the years.” The Optimist Club membership voted and overwhelmingly selected Roger Fuller as the Optimist of the Year for his selfless volunteer efforts and going above and beyond the call of duty for the organization and community. Michelle Arlen was selected by membership for the Rookie of the Year award as one of the club’s newer members who embodies the Optimist Creed and for her efforts in bringing the Junior Optimist Club to Antigo High School students. Brynn Devore and Heather Arlen were selected as Junior Optimists of the Year and Emma Lenzner was selected as Junior Optimist Rookie of the Year.

The Antigo Optimist Club Board for 2021 is Roger Fuller, President; Katie Helmstadter, Vice President; Nicole Kubiaczyk, Treasurer; Justin Wadsworth, Secretary along with board members: Angie Close, Anita Mattek, Austen Jentges, Drew Lundt, Larry Ehlert and new board members Michelle Arlen and Tim Prunty. Outgoing board members include Jean Adams, past treasurer and Fred Kawalski, past secretary.

The Antigo Optimist Club recognizes the importance of health and safety of all our members and the community. Meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Noon, in-person at Game On in Antigo or via virtual participation. If you would like more information on becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or attending a meeting, visit our website www.antigooptimist.com, Antigo Optimist Club on Facebook or email antigooptimistpresident@gmail.com.