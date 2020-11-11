Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/16/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, November 4th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an area business at Superior Street and 10th Avenue. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The keys were with the vehicle and there was minor damage to the left taillight and grill. It was unknown to officers if the damage occurred before or after it was taken. While there with the vehicle, a male subject arrived on the scene. The Mt. Pleasant Police Department submitted a warrant recommendation to their District Attorney’s office. They did not need him to be taken into custody the Antigo Police Department.

Thursday, November 5th

Officers responded to a report of a subject on the ground, vomiting, at an address on 10th Avenue.

Friday, November 6th

Officers responded to a report of a fight at an address on Clermont Street. The caller told officers that both subjects were throwing punches. Officers determined that the subjects were arguing over a bicycle.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. Two subjects were skip-scanning items. They were cited for retail theft.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Edison Street for a subject that was incoherent. It was believed that the subject was intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Graham Avenue and Superior Street. There were no injuries. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on E. 5th Avenue.

Saturday, November 7th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on 5th Avenue reporting that two subjects left without paying for their food about 10 minutes earlier. They had left out the back door. One subject was described as having dirty blond hair and the other subject was described as having brown hair. Officers located the subjects. They confessed to not paying for the food and told officers that they would go back and pay for it.

Sunday, November 8th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Deleglise Street and 3rd Avenue. The driver was given a field sobriety test. The driver as arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense. The passengers in the vehicle walked the rest of the way to their destination.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Neva Road. Property damage only.

Monday, November 9th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on 4th Avenue reporting that some dirt bikes were taken off a trailer on their property sometime after 8:30 PM the night before.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, November 4th

Officers responded to a report of small building on fire at an address on Fronek Road.

Officers responded to a report of a grass fire at an address on Cty. Rd. W. The caller told officers that someone was there supervising the fire and it was on their property. Officers were at the scene with the owner of the land. The fire was extinguished by the Norwood Fire Department because it had become a traffic and safety hazard.

Thursday, November 5th

Officers received a call from a subject reporting that an intoxicated male subject was walking east on Hwy. 64 towards town. He was described as wearing a black sweatshirt. Officers were advised.

Saturday, November 7th

A subject came to the Safety Building to report that a vehicle that had been stolen, had been returned to them by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle owner had received a call from the Shawano County Sheriff’s office, informing him that the vehicle may have been involved in a hit and run accident. The owner had not known the vehicle was missing. The vehicle had been parking in the parking lot of a business in Bowler on November 1st, 2020 between 2:00 AM and 10:00AM.

Sunday, November 8th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that he hit a tree on Wistful Vista Road while trying to miss a deer. The subject told officers that he was already home. Officers told him how to report the accident online.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N. The vehicle was described as having new headlights and a loud muffler.

Monday, November 9th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his vehicle had been stolen. He told officers that he left his 2000 burgundy Mazda 626 on Church Street on Saturday, November 7th around 4:00 PM. The vehicle was described as having a loud muffler and rust along the wheels. The keys were in the console. The caller told officers that he last saw the vehicle at 8:00 PM and that he noticed that the vehicle was missing the following morning. Officers sent a teletype to the surrounding counties with the vehicle information.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. C. Property damage only. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, November 10th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. F.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a male subject had crashed his van into the ditch on Cty. Rd. J. The male subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated.