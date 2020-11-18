Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/23/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, November 11th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a truck hit a telephone pole on Wausau Road. The pole was now leaning and the semi-truck was blocking the road.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Edison Street for a customer who was refusing to pay a bill.

Thursday, November 12th

Officers responded to a report of an elderly male subject driving south in the north bound lane of Hwy. 45. Officers talked to the male subject. He will be completing a driver’s assessment.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The business had the female subject in custody.

Saturday, November 14th

Officers responded to a report of drug paraphernalia found at an address on 6th Avenue.

Sunday, November 15th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. Two subjects were skip scanning items. One subject was cited for retail theft. The other subject was released.

Monday, November 16th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Deleglise Street reporting a fire at the base of their chimney. The Antigo Fire Department got the fire under control.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at North Avenue and Neva Road. Property damage only.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, November 11th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 in Elcho reporting that a male subject had filled up his vehicle with fuel on 11/8/20 and after is his cards did not work he told the business that he would come back and pay for the $108.22 in fuel, but he did not return. The caller told officers that an employee had also gone to the subject’s house about the matter, but no one was there.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a vehicle that had gone in the ditch multiple times and was crossing the center line. While still on the phone with officers, the caller said that the vehicle was stuck for a while at Hill Road and Edison Road. The caller watched as the driver repeatedly tried to get out of the ditch, finally was able to, and then left eastbound on Edison Road. The vehicle was described as a gray F150 truck. Officers stopped the vehicle at Hwy. 52 and Clover Road. The driver was taken into custody. Officers contacted the town chairman about a downed stop sign at Edison Road and Hill Road.

Thursday, November 12th

Officers received a call from a female reporting that someone had broken into her house on Neva Road. There was damage to the doors from being kicked in. The caller told officers that she had taken photos of the damage to the doors, but she had not noticed that anything was missing until now as they were moving out. She just wanted a report on file.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Saddle Bag Road reporting that her husband was in their UTV on their property, when a male neighbor came onto their property and confronted her husband. She told officers that the male subject pushed her husband down, hitting his eye in the process.

Friday, November 13th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. D and Cty. Rd. S.

Monday, November 16th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting that over the weekend a catalytic converter was cut out of one of their trucks. There were tire tracks and footprints by the truck.

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. Q and Pine Road. The Town of Russell Fire Department responded and an ambulance was requested. One lane of traffic was temporarily closed. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a call from a subject on Clermont Street report a theft. The caller told officers that they had given a subject $16,000.00 to work on a cabin and the work had not been done.

Tuesday, November 17th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a male subject at an address on Hwy. 64 was violating the 72 hour no contact order that he had received. The male subject was taken into custody.