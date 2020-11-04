Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 11/9/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, October 28th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Clermont Street. A subject found a shot had been fired into the siding of their home. It was unknown how long the 30 caliber round had been in the siding. Officers determined that the round came from above and lodged into the siding. It was not fired from a horizontal plane.

Friday, October 30th

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on 5th Avenue reporting that a vehicle backed into his vehicle in the parking lot.

Saturday, October 31st

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Jerome Street reporting a group of eight 20 year olds running around the store. The caller told officers that management had tried talking to them, but the subjects did not listen. The group left prior to the officer’s arrival.

Officers responded to a report of a male subject lying in the roadway at Deleglise Street and 7th Avenue. The subject refused medical assistance and was given a ride to a residence on Beattie Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a recently stolen gray Schwinn mountain bike from an address on Deresch Street. Officers were given a description of the bike. They were unable to locate it.

Sunday, November 1st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Kelly Street. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on 1st Avenue for a possible drug overdose. The subject was awake, but unresponsive.

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on 6th Avenue reporting that someone must have backed into his vehicle while it was parked on the street. The caller told officers that the vehicle was fine at 4:00 PM the day before. There was damage to the driver’s door.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, October 29th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road. A vehicle had lost its front wheel. There were no injuries.

Friday, October 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 55. Property damage only.

Sunday, November 1st

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Riverside Road reporting that sometime before 2:00 AM someone had driven in their yard, tore it up, ran over a tree and dragged a steel fence post.

Monday, November 2nd

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Hwy. 64 reporting a theft on Saturday, October 31st. A 5×10 utility trailer with a ram and spare tire had been stolen.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. G. A vehicle hit a bear.

Tuesday, November 3rd

Officers assisted the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a stolen trailer from a work site in Shawano County. The trailer was described as a 14 foot white, enclosed trailer with a side door and a large rear door with no writing on it. The trailer was equipped with a GPS tracking device that was showing the location of the trailer as being in Langlade County in the area of Town Forest Road and Cty. Rd. C. Officers were going to follow-up.