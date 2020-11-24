Antigo Times

Area Bowling Scores for 11/30/20

Area Bowling Scores for 11/30/20

By Antigo Times
November 24, 2020
NORTHLAND LADIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAGUE BOWLING 11-18-20

Tessmer Trucking 798, 770, 770 = 2338; Jenny’s House of Dogs 791, 763, 786 = 2340; Arlen’s TV & Appliance 771, 858, 948 = 2577; H&R Block 807, 860, 832 = 2499; Rick’s 45 Roadhouse 760, 867, 841 = 2468; Gutter Girls 782, 772, 926 = 2480; White Winter Winery 785, 821, 887 = 2493; The Nail Depot 821, 836, 810 = 2467; Gallenberg Farms 780, 834, 749 = 2363; Held’s Bar 798, 768, 791 = 2357; Heart Breakers 826, 898, 865 = 2589; Summ Bowlers 869, 726, 783 = 2378

 

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Leah Marshall 174, 209, 170 = 553; Kathy Wendt 193, 209, 192 = 594; Jacki Fore 159, 157, 226 = 542; Judy Beecher 173, 160, 204 = 537; Tina Ewert 197, 191, 150 = 538; Rylie Kreager 180, 173, 212 = 565; Laurie Bastle 160, 202, 157 = 519; Minnie Steger 188, 181, 161 = 530; Jennalee Berg 156, 168, 188 = 512; Jeanne Tatro 216, 141, 165 = 522

