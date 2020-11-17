As Nine-Day Approaches, Hunters Prepare To Head Into Field For Another Great Season

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Hunting is a long-established tradition woven into the fabric of Wisconsin’s culture. As hunters new and old make their way into the woods this November, excitement levels are high as hunters prepare for the nine-day gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin beginning Nov. 21, 2020.

“We can definitely feel the excitement as we come up to the nine-day,” said Eric Lobner, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Management Bureau Director. “There’s nothing quite like this time of year when the peak rut starts the final countdown to one of the best times of year in Wisconsin.”

Bonus Authorizations Still Available

Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations may be filled with any weapon type during the appropriate season but must be filled in the zone, county and land type (public or private) designated on each harvest authorization. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations are available on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $12 each for residents, $20 each for non-residents, and $5 each for youth hunters under age 12.

In 2020, additional Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations may be included with each deer hunting license, depending on the county of choice. Hunters who have not yet purchased a license for hunting deer will be prompted to select the county and land-type for the Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations at the point of sale.

Licenses may be purchased online at GoWild.WI.Gov or at any of the more than 1,000 Go Wild license sales locations. As a reminder, DNR service centers remain temporarily closed to the public.

Hunters who purchased their deer hunting licenses prior to July 1 may now select their Farmland (Zone 2) harvest authorizations. Hunters who have yet to determine a hunting location may defer the Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization selection. When ready, hunters may make a harvest authorization selection online from their Go Wild account to print themselves or visit a license agent (this will require a $2 processing fee).

GameReg

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered. GameReg is simple, fast and convenient for hunters. As conservationists, hunters understand the importance of harvest registration and what it means to deer management in Wisconsin. The system will prompt hunters to answer a series of questions, beginning with the unique harvest authorization number and the hunter’s date of birth.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Online at GameReg.WI.Gov (fastest and easiest option);

By phone at 1-844-426-3734 (1-844-GAME-REG); or

Electronically at a participating in-person electronic registration station.

“We’ve been hearing from hunters that GameReg is the fastest and easiest way to register your deer. But if that’s not an option for you, we still have our phone registration option as well as in-person electronic registration at participating locations,” said DNR Customer Service Bureau Director Kimberly Curry.

For more information regarding electronic registration, click here.