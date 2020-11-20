Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 11/24/20
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2020
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/_hXWYtuqDcY
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
2. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
3. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
B. Student Representatives Report
4. COVID 19 Update
5. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from November 10, 2020
B. Student Support Systems Presentation
6. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Approve NEOLA Policy Update 29-2, and Technical Corrections
B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Amended Budget
C. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Certified Staff Compensation
D. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Support Staff Compensation Schedule
E. Consideration to Approve District New Hires
F. Report of Donations
G. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, December 22, 2020
7. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to WI Statute 19.85 (1c) considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, specifically referring to Administrators’ compensation.
8. Exit Closed Session
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
9. Adjourn