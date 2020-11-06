City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 11-11-20

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the October 14, 2020 Council Meeting

PUBLIC HEARING

1. Public Hearing will be held to discuss the proposed 2021 City of Antigo budget at which time all interested parties will be given the opportunity to address Council

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

109-20 Authorize Mayor to Approve Additional Vacation Payout for Special Circumstances

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

2. Mayor’s Appointment to Park, Cemetery and Recreation Commission

3. Mayor’s Appointment to Zoning Board of Appeals

4. Mayor’s Re-Appointments to Board of Review

5. Mayor Re-Appointment to Broadband Commission

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

110-20 Selection of a Residential Developer for an 8.25 Acre City-Owned Parcel Located West of Hogan Street and North of the Remington Detention Pond for a Potential Multi-Family Housing Project Subject to the Submission (due December 12, 2020) and Approval of a WHEDA Housing Grant Application as Submitted by the Selected Firm.

111-20 Ratify Mayor Brandt’s Decision to Authorize the Purchase of New Bedroom Furniture for the Fire Department in the Amount of $12,288

112-20 Purchase New Radio Batteries

113-20 2021 Health Insurance Plan with Aspirus Health Plan and Stop Loss Coverage with

114-20 2021 Dental insurance Plan Renewal with Delta Dental

115-20 2021 Budget Adoption Including the Enterprise Funds

ORDINANCES

1319B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify

Certain Property in the City of Antigo as B-3 Instead of R-4 (836 and 828 Superior Street)

1320B Ordinance Amending Section No. 1095B of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo so as to Classify

Certain Property in the City of Antigo as R-4 Instead of R-3 (1310 and 1322 Hogan Street)

LICENSES

1. Secondhand Article Dealer License for Sheldon T. Hable dba Galactic Gaming, LLC at 715 Fifth Avenue

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for October 2, 16 and 30, 2020 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 73669-73966

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2044-2047

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3651-3652

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

CLOSED SESSION

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(e), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Council will Convene into Closed Session to Discuss Purchase of Land. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Council will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matter Discussed, If Necessary, and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business.

ADJOURNMENT

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial-In Instructions During Regular Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.