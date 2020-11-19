City of Antigo Office of the Clerk – Notice of Voting Equipment Audit

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Wis. Stat.§ 7.08 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (52 U.S.C.§ 21081, the City of Antigo will conduct a voting system audit on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 700 Edison Street, Antigo, WI 54409. The reporting unit to be audited is Ward 2, which utilizes the Sequoia Voting – Optech Insight and Sequoia Voting – AVC Edge with VeriVote Printer DRE voting systems. The reporting unit and contests were randomly selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Dated this 18th day of November, 2020

Kaye M. Matucheski

Clerk-Treasurer/Finance Director

It is possible that members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409-1955. Telephone 715-623-3633 ext. 100.