City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for 11/10/20

By Antigo Times
November 4, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearings
1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 2425 Neva Road to Allow the Existing House to be Used as a Dwelling Unit
2. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 1003 McMillan Street to Allow the Addition of a Second Outbuilding/Shed (10′ x 16′) to the Property

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Variance Application Request to Allow the Existing House to be Used as a Dwelling Unit and His Business to be Run Out of Other Structure at 2425 Neva Road (Parcel #201-2863.002)
2. Variance Application Request to Allow the Addition of a Second Outbuilding/Shed (10′ x 16′) to the Property at 1003 McMillan Street (Parcel #201-1874.004)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business
Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

