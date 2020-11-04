City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for 11/10/20
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Public Hearings
1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 2425 Neva Road to Allow the Existing House to be Used as a Dwelling Unit
2. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 1003 McMillan Street to Allow the Addition of a Second Outbuilding/Shed (10′ x 16′) to the Property
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Variance Application Request to Allow the Existing House to be Used as a Dwelling Unit and His Business to be Run Out of Other Structure at 2425 Neva Road (Parcel #201-2863.002)
2. Variance Application Request to Allow the Addition of a Second Outbuilding/Shed (10′ x 16′) to the Property at 1003 McMillan Street (Parcel #201-1874.004)
Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered
Adjournment
