Community Calendar for 11/16/20 to 11/23/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 18th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 20th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I need help with food occasionally and that’s when I come to the food pantry.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 16th & November 23rd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 18th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

CPR Refresher Class November 16th 6-9pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The American Heart Association requires you to renew your CPR card every two years. This course is a refresher for those already meeting requirements for CPR as a Healthcare Provider. Successful completion includes AHA certification that is valid for two years. Text required. For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

Deer Hunter’s Church Service November 18th 6pm St. John Lutheran Church, N8934 Hwy. 55, Pickerel.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic November 20th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be hosting a Nation Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic on November 20th and December 4th. Testing is free. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. For more information, please call 715-627-6250.

Holiday Open House in Downtown Rhinelander November 20th-28th Downtown, Rhinelander. Shop Downtown Rhinelander participating businesses and enter to WIN the prize window at Lunda & Taylor Bridal Gallerie, 19 S. Brown Street! Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Sign up at participating businesses – Follow Downtown Rhinelander Inc’s Facebook Page or visit www.downtownrhinelander.com & https://www.facebook.com/downtownrhinelander/

Santa’s Workshop Craft Show November 21st 9am-3pm Rodeway Inn Conference Center 1738 Comfort Dr., Tomahawk. New location! Santa’s Workshop Craft Show has moved to the Rodeway Inn Conference Center in Tomahawk, just off Hwy 51 at the Rt 86 Exit. 40 vendors will offer everything from seasonal & home décor to personal items to gifts and more. Lots of delicious bakery items and lunch will be available. You will also have an opportunity to send a Christmas card to a member of our country’s military. A drop-off box will be set up at the entranceway. Free admission. For more information call 715-224-2450.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting November 16th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting November 18th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting November 18th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 18th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 17th, November 20th & November 21st (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 17th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs November 18th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 18th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

SALT (Senior Adults Living Triumphantly) November 19th Noon-1pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Our SALT community is devoted to the physical, emotional, social, and above all, spiritual care of our over-fifty members. For more information, call Adriana Oakland at 715-627-2805 or go to http://www.antigocommunitychurch.org/senior-adults-living-triumphantly—salt.html

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.