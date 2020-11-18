Community Calendar for 11/23/30 thru 11/30/30

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 25th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 27th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 23rd & November 30th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 25th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Holiday Open House in Downtown Rhinelander November 20th -28th Downtown, Rhinelander. Shop Downtown Rhinelander participating businesses and enter to WIN the prize window at Lunda & Taylor Bridal Gallerie, 19 S. Brown Street! Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Sign up at participating businesses – Follow Downtown Rhinelander Inc’s Facebook Page or visit www.downtownrhinelander.com & https://www.facebook.com/downtownrhinelander/

Total Fitness Turkey Trot November 26th 7:30am Registration, 9am 5K start. Total Fitness, 116 Main St., Shawano. This is a virtual or in person event. The event starts and ends at Total Fitness. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 10 & under. Anyone is welcome to participate in the family fun event. It is not a competitive 5K. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Please bring canned good donations. Free mini pumpkin pie at the end of the race. More information and registry online at www.shawnototalfitness.com.

Rhinelander Turkey Trot November 26th 8am St. Mark Lutheran Church, 21 S. Baird Ave., Rhinelander. The 2020 Rhinelander Turkey Trot will be an informal event this year due to Covid-19. Since it is usually very cold on Thanksgiving Day race morning, we feel that we have to offer indoor space for our participants. However, there is not enough space for everyone to be inside without having crowding issues. We are forgoing bibs, shirts, timing company & awards, but runners are welcome to show up at 8 am on Thanksgiving Day at the parking lot of St. Mark Lutheran Church if they would like to run “together” on Thanksgiving morning. We will set out a donation box & 100% of donations will be given away to a local cause. Please contact Andy at 715-781-4888 if you have any questions.

“Butch’s” Annual Thanksgiving Dinner November 26th 11am-2pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. Meal featuring: turkey, ham, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, corn, stuffing, dinner rolls & pie. This is a free meal. Curbside service available only this year. Please driving into a parking spot & remain in your car. We will come out & bring your meals to you. If you have any questions, please call Amy at 715-882-5104.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner November 26th 11:30am-1pm Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Birch Street, Birnamwood. We would love to gather together as in year’s past however, for the safety of all, this year’s meal will be take-out only with deliveries as needed. This is a free event. Donations are accepted with 100% of proceeds given back to local & national charities. Call 715-449-2671 to reserve meal.

Tomahawk Community Tree Lighting November 27th 4:30-5pm Downtown, Tomahawk. Enjoy a day of Black Friday shopping downtown, then at 4:30pm Santa makes his way down Main Street to a stage in the median of Wisconsin Avenue near the fountain directly across from Tomahawk Community Bank. Children can pick up and drop off letters to Santa. The official Christmas tree lighting will be at 5pm.

Christmas Open House November 28th 9am-3pm Flowers Galore, 4453 N. Branch St., Wabeno. Start the Holidays right with a visit to Flowers Galore! Prizes, discounts, wine tasting and refreshments. Get your Christmas on!! Call 715-473-6000 for more information.

7th Annual Hunter’s Honey Holiday Shopping Craft & Vendor Show November 28th 9am-3pm Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, 400 W. Grand Ave., Wittenberg. Free admission, food drive, prizes & 50/50 raffles, Santa 10am – 1pm.

Holiday Craft Fair November 28th 9:30am-3:30pm Townsend Town Hall, 16564 Elm St, Townsend; Lakewood Town Hall, 17258 N Rd., Lakewood; Bill Lazansky Building, Hwy. 32, Mountain. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library & hosted at 3 different town halls, this craft fair features lots of great holiday gift giving ideas. For more information, call David at 414-581-0088

Downtown Shawano Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting November 28th 4-6pm Main St., Shawano. Enjoy Christmas music at the Franklin Park amphitheater, hot chocolate and sweet treats while you stroll through the 50 decorated Christmas trees and visit with reindeer. At 5 p.m., the lighting of the 26’ Shawano Christmas tree will take place at Franklin Park.

Lakewood Christmas Tree Lighting November 28th 5pm Coldwell Banker Building, 15251 Hwy. 32, Lakewood. Join us for the tree lighting ceremony in Lakewood. There will also be hot chocolate & caroling. For more information, call 715-276-6500.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic December 4th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be hosting a Nation Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic on December 4th. Testing is free. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. For more information, please call 715-627-6250.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Policy Committee Meeting November 24th 5:15pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting November 24th 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting November 24th 5:45pm Langlade County Resource Center, 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Hotel/Motel Room Tax Commission Meeting November 25th 8:30am City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting November 25th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting November 25th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 25th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 24th, November 27th & November 28th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 24th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs November 25th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 25th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.