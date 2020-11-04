Community Calendar for 11/9/20 to 11/16/20

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry November 11th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & November 13th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry November 9th & November 16th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), November 11th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Peace Lutheran Virtual Christmas Gala November 9th-13th This year’s Christmas Gala will be conducted virtually, featuring an online-only auction with a wide variety of high-quality items, baskets, handmade good & décor and several elegantly-decorated Christmas trees. The online event will be hosted and managed by North Central Sales, LLC. To view our entire selection of auction items, visit northcentralsales.com, beginning November 9th-13th, ending at 6pm.

Wisconsin Long Term Care Recertification Class November 12th 8am-12:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Recertification class for long term care workers. Class #23824. For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

Balance Testing for Seniors November 12th 5-6pm White Lake Community Center, 615 School St., White Lake. The risk of falling increases with age. Come meet Dr. Ben Dorow of Health In Motion and have your balance tested! It is easy and quick. Learn about things you can do to strengthen your balance.

Fall Craft Show November 14th 8:30am-3pm Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes, 1208 N. Center Ave., Merrill. Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes is holding their Annual Fall Craft and vendor sales. Stop in and see what kind of deals you can get! Great place to start your Christmas shopping.

Fleet Farm Antigo Blood Drive November 14th 9am-2pm Fleet Farm, 2511 Neva Rd., Antigo. All presenting donors will receive a $10 off coupon active immediately. This blood drive is held in partnership with The Community Blood Center. To schedule your life-saving donation call 800.280-4102 or visit www.save3lives.org and use Sponsor Code OT106.

CPR Refresher Class November 16th 6-9pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The American Heart Association requires you to renew your CPR card every two years. This course is a refresher for those already meeting requirements for CPR as a Healthcare Provider. Successful completion includes AHA certification that is valid for two years. Text required. For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic November 20th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The Langlade County Health Department will be hosting a Nation Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic on November 20th and December 4th. Testing is free. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed. For more information, please call 715-627-6250.

*Meetings*

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting November 9th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting November 11th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting November 11th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) November 11th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous November 10th, November 13th & November 14th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group November 10th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs November 11th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 11th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior St., Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Summer Series Mondays thru November 23rd 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. (with exception of meeting on Tuesday Sept 8th due to the Labor Day holiday) in the Fellowship Hall. Enter through the 8th Avenue Fellowship Hall doors. GriefShare​ group facilitators are Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. This will be a hybrid group with either in person or Zoom participation. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including: social distancing (except family members can sit together), disinfecting chairs/tables before & after our meetings, masking optional. GriefShare​ is a weekly video seminar featuring some of the nation’s foremost experts on grief recovery topics. Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow group participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. Please call Peace Lutheran Ministries​ at ​715-623-2200​ for more information. This program is FREE and open to anyone from the Antigo area who is experiencing grief & loss.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.