Corrections Officer Michael Gottschalk Selected Partner Award Winner

Pictured (left to right) are Jail Sgt. Malitz, CO Gottschalk, and Jail Administrator Walrath.

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Congratulations to Langlade County Jail Corrections Officer Michael Gottschalk, who recently graduated from the 2020 Nicolet College Jail Academy. CO Gottschalk was selected as the recipient of the Partner Award – an award voted on by fellow members of the class and presented to the individual who demonstrates the characteristics of an ideal partner.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is proud to have CO Gottschalk as part of our team!