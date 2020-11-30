Heather Arlen Signing a Scholarship Letter of Intent to Swim at Southwest Minnesota State University

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES & ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, VARSITY HEAD FOOTBALL COACH, ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

This year is the school’s second year having a women’s swimming and diving program. They are an NCAA Division 2 team competing against schools such as St. Cloud and Minnesota State-Mankato. Marty Wahle, SMSU head coach, has coached at Hendrix College and Ripon College as well as being the assistant coach at Misericordia University. He competed for Minnesota State- Mankato where he was a 16 time All-American and has been inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame. He also competed in the Olympic Trials in 2008. The team has a very diverse roster, with only two girls currently coming from Minnesota, the rest are coming from out of state. Southwest Minnesota State University is located in Marshall, MN which lies 25 miles from the border of South Dakota.

Information on Heather:

This past season was my 13th year swimming for Antigo. When I finish swimming in college I would have swum for 17 years. I competed for Antigo Swim Club, Northern Lakes Aquatic Club (The USA Swimming team in the area), and Antigo High School. I got into swimming from watching my brother swim while he was younger and got the opportunity to swim not only with him but with my younger sister. I hold 6 club records currently along with 3 individual high schools and a part of 2 relay records. Freshman year I received First Team All-Conference honors in the 100 butterfly. In my junior year, I received Honorable Mention All-Conference in the 100 backstroke. Senior year I received Honorable Mention All-Conference in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke as well as qualifying for state in the 100 backstroke and the 400 free relay. Awards I received during my high school career include athlete of the week junior year and senior year as well as the Clara R. McKenna Award (Most valuable swimmer). I am looking to study sports psychology or athletic training.

We are very excited for this big day, congratulations Heather!