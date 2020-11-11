Antigo Times

Hygiene for Humanity Drive

By Antigo Times
November 11, 2020
Pictured are Dr Nick Wachtel (Cornerstone Chiropractic) Dr Amy Stuber (Cornerstone Chiropractic) and Lauren Bessa (Antigo School District)

During the month of October Cornerstone Chiropractic & Wellness hosted a Hygiene for Humanity drive.

We have the best patients and they donated so many needed items! Bridge Dental Clinic stepped up and donated also!

We worked with Lauren Bessa who is the social worker for the Antigo School district. She stated that there is a great need for these types of items among students in our district!

All items donated stay in our community and help those in need.

Thank you to all who donated!!

