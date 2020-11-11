FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

During the month of October Cornerstone Chiropractic & Wellness hosted a Hygiene for Humanity drive.

We have the best patients and they donated so many needed items! Bridge Dental Clinic stepped up and donated also!

We worked with Lauren Bessa who is the social worker for the Antigo School district. She stated that there is a great need for these types of items among students in our district!

All items donated stay in our community and help those in need.

Thank you to all who donated!!