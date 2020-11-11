KerberRose Acquires Wolosek & Wolosek CPAs in Wisconsin Rapids

KerberRose has acquired Wolosek & Wolosek Certified Public Accountants S.C., bringing KerberRose’s total office locations to 11 in Northeast and Northcentral Wisconsin.

Wolosek & Wolosek CPAs was established by co-owners Kevin and Mary Wolosek. The firm has a total of 10 employees who will be become part of KerberRose’s staff.

Kevin Wolosek spoke highly of the decision, as he and Mary plan to transition from the business over the next several years. “We are happy with the strong leadership at KerberRose and trust them to continue to take great care of our clients. We expect the transition to be smooth and our clients will be satisfied by the broader array of services available under KerberRose.”

The Wisconsin Rapids office will continue operating with its current staff, and clients will continue to work with their current advisors. Wolosek & Wolosek CPAs will now be known as KerberRose.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our firm and to welcome talented individuals to the KerberRose Team,” commented Michael Ruby, KerberRose Managing Shareholder. “We feel the Wolosek & Wolosek team are a great fit for KerberRose and our community-oriented and people-first culture. We’re looking forward to expanding the accounting and advisory services offered to clients in the Wisconsin Rapids area and serving as Trusted Advisors for these clients.”

KerberRose is a Wisconsin certified public accounting firm specializing in auditing, accounting, business strategy and human resource consulting, wealth management and technology consulting. KerberRose was listed on Inside Public Accounting’s Top 300 Firms in 2019. With more than 170 professional staff members and offices in Antigo, Clintonville, Fox Cities, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Rhinelander, Shawano, Sister Bay, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids; KerberRose is a trusted business advisor, combining the expertise of a leading regional firm with the convenience, familiarity and passion of a local provider.