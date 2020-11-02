Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice Agenda for 11/16/20

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, November 16, 2020 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #734 by William & Tracy Reichenbacher, 6 Kingswood Circle, Madison, WI 53593. Request permission to construct a 20’ x 14’ covered porch to come within 46’ of Upper Post Lake (75’ required) proposed addition would be 9’ closer than existing porch, pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.300(6)(a) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Sunset View Park, Lot 7 & N1/2 Lot 8, Block 1, Section 11, T34N, R11E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-1695).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., November 13th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.