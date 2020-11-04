Outdoor Learning at White Lake School

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Grades 3 through 6 at White Lake Elementary School had a wonderful afternoon playing the simulation game Predator and Prey in their school forest recently. The tag-style game teaches students the careful balance between predator and prey animals in nature. Students were taught the game in the classroom, assigned roles, and then headed out to the East Block of White Lake’s School Forest to play the game.

6th grade student Arianna said “It’s really unique and fun!” Connor, from the 3rd grade, said, “It is a fun game, even though some kids were afraid of getting tagged.” Many students commented how it was nice to be outside in the woods to play and learn.

The White Lake School District is fortunate to have two sections of school forest. The East Block, just over 18 acres, is on school grounds. The West Block, just over 20 acres, is about a twenty minute walk from the building. Many interested staff have recently formed an outdoor learning spaces committee and are motivated to increase the use of this wonderful learning resource.