Pedflags Aid Pedestrians across Three Busy Antigo Intersections

FROM TERRI JOHNSON, COMMUNITY HEALTH AGING COORDINATOR, HeART PROJECT

Antigo, WI, November 16, 2020 – Building a Healthier Langlade County Healthy Aging in Rural Towns (HeART) Project has partnered with the City of Antigo to install pedestrian flags – or PedFlags – at three Antigo street intersections: Superior Street (Hwy 45) at 3rd Avenue; 5th Avenue at Field Street; and Superior Street (Hwy 45) at 10th Avenue.

“Oftentimes, older adults and others in our community need additional time to cross Highway 45,” said Terri Johnson, HeART Project Coordinator, “and these PedFlags have been found to be a very effective way to safely cross busy intersections in other communities.”

Each location will have mounted buckets with several red flags on poles. Pedestrians can take one of the flags and wave traffic to slow and stop before crossing the walk. The flag is then placed in bucket on other side of road.

The City supports PedFlags as an economical and effective way to improve pedestrian safety. The City of Antigo appreciates opportunities to partner with organizations such as the HeART Project, to accomplish various initiatives. Funding for was provided by the HeART Project, and the locations for placement were approved by the Public Works Committee, and Antigo Common Council.

Building a Healthier Langlade County Healthy Aging in Rural Towns (HeART) Project is a 2.5 year grant funded effort to work with Langlade County’s older adult population. More information can be found at www.alcinfo.com/heart or contacting Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.