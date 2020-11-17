Preliminary License Sales And Registration Data For 2020 Nine-Day Gun Deer Hunt Available Nov. 24 And Dec. 1
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make preliminary registration totals and license sales information for the nine-day gun deer hunt available online to provide for accurate and consistent data.
Preliminary license sales and harvest registration data will be available on the DNR website on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 1. A more detailed registration data summary for all deer hunting seasons will be available after all 2020 deer hunting seasons close.
The phone numbers provided below are cell phones, with staff available by call and text message.
Regional and statewide contacts regarding deer hunting in Wisconsin are as follows:
- Statewide – Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director
608-235-0860
- Northern Wisconsin – Marc Kenyon, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor 715-697-3235
- Northeastern Wisconsin – Jeff Pritzl, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor 920-366-3450
- West Central Wisconsin – Kris Johansen, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor, 608-396-1062
- Southern Wisconsin – Bret Owsley, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor 920-210-2451
Statewide contacts regarding hunter safety in Wisconsin are as follows:
- Lt. Jon King, DNR Hunter Education Administrator
608-575-2294
- Capt. April Dombrowski, DNR Recreation Safety and Outdoor Skills
608-852-9456
- Joanne Haas, Bureau of Law Enforcement Public Information Officer
608-209-8147
As a reminder, the 2020 Deer Forecast contains helpful documents regarding deer hunting in Wisconsin. For additional hunting information, visit the DNR website.