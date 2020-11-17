Preliminary License Sales And Registration Data For 2020 Nine-Day Gun Deer Hunt Available Nov. 24 And Dec. 1

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make preliminary registration totals and license sales information for the nine-day gun deer hunt available online to provide for accurate and consistent data.

Preliminary license sales and harvest registration data will be available on the DNR website on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 1. A more detailed registration data summary for all deer hunting seasons will be available after all 2020 deer hunting seasons close.

The phone numbers provided below are cell phones, with staff available by call and text message.

Regional and statewide contacts regarding deer hunting in Wisconsin are as follows:

Statewide – Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director

608-235-0860

Northern Wisconsin – Marc Kenyon, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor 715-697-3235

Northeastern Wisconsin – Jeff Pritzl, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor 920-366-3450

West Central Wisconsin – Kris Johansen, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor, 608-396-1062

Southern Wisconsin – Bret Owsley, DNR Wildlife Management Supervisor 920-210-2451

Statewide contacts regarding hunter safety in Wisconsin are as follows:

Lt. Jon King, DNR Hunter Education Administrator

608-575-2294

Capt. April Dombrowski, DNR Recreation Safety and Outdoor Skills

608-852-9456

608-852-9456 Joanne Haas, Bureau of Law Enforcement Public Information Officer

608-209-8147

As a reminder, the 2020 Deer Forecast contains helpful documents regarding deer hunting in Wisconsin. For additional hunting information, visit the DNR website.