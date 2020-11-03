Antigo Times

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
November 3, 2020
Dear Reader,

Thanks for your support of our newspaper, both as a reader and as an advertiser.

Over the years, we have reinvested in this paper to make it a viable and vital part of our area communities.

We are grateful for the outpouring of support for our advertisers.

Please keep it up – it matters to them, to us, and ultimately to you, as you support the local economy that is such an important ingredient to the community’s growth and success.

Together we will make our communities as strongas they can be.

Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

